Floral Park fire: Blaze at Jericho Turnpike storefront under control, officials say

Firefighters from 17 Nassau departments battled a blaze Monday afternoon at a two-story commercial building on Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park.

As store owners watched from afar, firefighters worked for more than four hours Monday, dousing the blaze with hoses, placing ladders into the windows of the 1960s brick building as smoke poured out of it.

The fire was placed under control at 2:30 p.m., Nassau Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said

"It's being held to the building of origin at this time, but it's a difficult fire to make access to. And because of the dangerous conditions inside, the chief has pulled everybody out to fight the fire from the outside of the building of the moment," Uttaro said earlier Monday afternoon. .

The fire appeared to start in the basement of the building, in commercial suites below an acupuncturist and a shoe store, Uttaro said, and it spread to the second floor.

Firefighters battle the blaze in Floral Park on Monday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Firefighters also evacuated an attached apartment building due to smoke damage, Uttaro said

All occupants were able to evacuate the buildings without injury. Five firefighters suffered minor injuries and two were hospitalized. Firefighters have not determined the cause.

Basement fires are always the most challenging for any fire department, Uttaro said. "Usually it's one way in and one way out, which makes it very dangerous."

A Floral Park fire truck crashed into an LIRR overpass while responding to the fire. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Two of the injured firefighters were from Floral Park; they suffered minor injuries after their ladder truck struck an LIRR overpass, Uttaro added.

Residents were told they may be displaced from their apartments for several days.

Suzanne Primm, 62, said she evacuated her apartment after she heard a fire alarm and saw the trucks outside.

"The trucks kept coming and they couldn’t get it under control. I’m worried because the smoke has been billowing in front of my window for two hours," Primm said. "It's very scary. I never thought this would happen here, but thankfully we're going to be OK. But I don't know if these businesses can recover."