April fire at Floral Park building ruled not suspicious; cause undetermined, Nassau fire marshal says

An April 17th fire that destroyed a Floral Park building containing six businesses has been ruled not suspicious but the cause of the blaze cannot be determined, the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday.

"The damage to the building was so severe that investigators were unable to gain access to certain areas in order to investigate further and that, after multiple interviews with multiple sources, investigators found nothing pointing to anything suspicious in nature that might've been a factor in the fire," said Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro.

The building, located at 266 Jericho Turnpike, was built in the 1960s and had no fire alarm or sprinkler systems, Uttaro said. At the time, construction codes didn't require them. Hundreds of properties throughout Nassau County have been grandfathered in under old code requirements and are not required to meet new code standards, he said

Uttaro said the evolution of fire safety equipment has led to major improvements in safety for residents, workers and firefighters in recent years, but it often takes a dramatic event for officials to require new codes or owners to upgrade.

"We call it 'tombstone legislation,' " Uttaro said, "because often it takes some major event, usually with major damage or loss of life, to get codes and requirements changed."

Uttaro said an investigation of another major fire, one that destroyed a large office building at 1025 Northern Boulevard in Flower Hill on Feb. 4, is continuing and said the cause of that blaze remains undetermined. He said that property had no sprinkler system and had a rudimentary fire alarm system. He said damage in that blaze has been estimated to be at least $11 million.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

