Floral Park house fire investigated, officials say

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of an early morning fire that ripped through a home in Floral Park on Monday.

Nassau County police said the fire at the home on Zinnia Street was reported at 3:42 a.m.

Nassau fire officials said firefighters from 10 local departments — Floral Park, Floral Park Centre, Elmont, Stewart Manor, Garden City, Garden City Park, Bellerose, Bellerose Terrace, Franklin Square and West Hempstead — responded to battle the blaze.

An ambulance also was dispatched to the scene, but police and fire officials said there were no reported injuries.

Photos from the scene show flames pouring out of an upper floor window in the home.

Additional details were not immediately available.