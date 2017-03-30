Long Island man found dead on snorkeling trip, Florida officials say

A Long Island man was found dead Wednesday during a snorkeling excursion in the Florida Keys, according to officials in Florida.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said they were called Wednesday to the Upper Keys, where the staff of a commercial vessel reported a man face down and unresponsive in the water.

The crew of the commercial vessel Reef Roamer pulled the man, identified as John Kollar, 70, of Garden City, from the water and attempted CPR while the boat was en route to the shore, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Paramedics met the boat at a Port Largo homeowners park and transported Kollar to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, Florida, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy was being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Kollar’s family was not available for comment.