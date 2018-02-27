Unity concert held in Long Beach in honor of Florida shooting victims

The Chabad of the Beaches and the Long Beach MLK Center hosted a unity concert Monday night in memory of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The school shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder in the Valentine’s Day shooting. The school reopens on Wednesday.

Organizers and attendees held a moment of silence for the victims.

The event featured Hasivic rapper Nissim Black who performed at the event inside the Long Beach High School auditorium.