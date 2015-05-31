Four charged in robbery and attack of woman in Elmont home, Nassau police say

Four people have been charged in connection with a Saturday robbery of an Elmont home where a 29-year-old woman was punched, kicked, sprayed with Mace and bound with wires and duct tape, Nassau County police said.

The suspects were identified as Elizabeth Hogg, 22, of 219 Gotham Ave., Elmont; Alicia Campbell, 27, of 147th Drive, Rosedale, Queens; Brian I. Virola, 23, of 235 Mortimer St., Port Chester, Westchester County; and Farianny Geraldino, 22, of 1610 Sedgwick Ave., the Bronx.

Hogg, Campbell and Virola were being held in the Nassau County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

Geraldino's bail was set at $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

All four suspects were arrested at the scene, police said. They were charged with robbery, strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The four were scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the incident occurred at 4:18 a.m. at a home on Gotham Avenue.

Authorities responding to the scene found the woman bound and injured after, police said, the suspects took her cellphone, credit card and driver's license.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.