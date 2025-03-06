After Fred Zeilberger survived five concentration camps as a child, he met the love of his life for the past 69 years. Zeilberger, 95, and his wife Elaine, 89, celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary Wednesday at The Bristal at North Woodmere assisted living center, where they moved in December after living more than 30 years in Cedarhurst. Fred Zeilberger arrived in New York at 17 as a war orphan after he lost the rest of his family in the Holocaust. He was sent to concentration camps with his family in Latvia and Poland before he and his father were liberated by the Russians at the end of World War II. He met his wife nine years after coming to the United States, in 1956, when he asked her out and picked her up in a hot pink convertible to go to a show and the Copacabana in Manhattan. "We had a good marriage," he said. His wife said it was "almost" love at first sight, given his entrance, although she thought he sounded older on the phone. "Everything just fell into place," Elaine Zeilberger said. "This is how it has been, and it’s been good being married to him." Elaine grew up in Washington Heights, Manhattan. The Zeilbergers have two daughters and a son. Elaine said her husband didn’t want to talk about his childhood, growing up in Germany during Kristallnacht, when the Nazis smashed his father’s tailor shop, and they were forced to move to a Jewish ghetto in 1938. The family was among the first group of 200 Jews taken in 1941 to a concentration camp in Latvia. They would soon be joined by another 800 Jews taken to the work camp. Fred Zeilberger said his father survived, working as a tailor to make uniforms for the SS soldiers. The family, including his mother and younger sister, were separated when Fred and his father were taken to a different camp in Poland. "Thousands of people were killed. Another transport came every other day from other countries, and then the next day they were gone," Fred Zeilberger said. "If you didn’t work, you didn’t survive." He said two days after they were liberated in 1945, his father died from illness he suffered in the camp. Fred Zeilberger said he also was diagnosed with the bacteria disease typhus. As he returned to Germany, Zeilberger said most of his hometown was destroyed and his family was gone. He connected with other Holocaust survivors and eventually was taken to Ellis Island in 1947. He later got a job as a wholesale meat seller and met his wife. He said he is still disturbed by his past, but in recent decades, has learned to share his stories about surviving the Holocaust. He said it was important to know about his struggle and other survivors lost in increasing numbers as they get older. He now speaks at yeshivas and has recorded his story for a documentary. "It upset me. Every time I speak about it, it brings back bad memories," Zeilberger said. "It’s time, because there aren’t many Holocaust survivors left. We hope it will never happen again." The couple received a surprise anniversary party Wednesday morning at The Bristal complete with a singing duo serenading their first dance as about two dozen residents raised a toast. "It just feels wonderful that we’re still together," Elaine Zeilberger said. "I thank God for him because he is well. Even at 95, he’s in great shape."

After Fred Zeilberger survived five concentration camps as a child, he met the love of his life for the past 69 years.

Zeilberger, 95, and his wife Elaine, 89, celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary Wednesday at The Bristal at North Woodmere assisted living center, where they moved in December after living more than 30 years in Cedarhurst.

Fred Zeilberger arrived in New York at 17 as a war orphan after he lost the rest of his family in the Holocaust. He was sent to concentration camps with his family in Latvia and Poland before he and his father were liberated by the Russians at the end of World War II.

He met his wife nine years after coming to the United States, in 1956, when he asked her out and picked her up in a hot pink convertible to go to a show and the Copacabana in Manhattan.

The Zeilbergers on their wedding day. Credit: Family photo

"We had a good marriage," he said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His wife said it was "almost" love at first sight, given his entrance, although she thought he sounded older on the phone.

"Everything just fell into place," Elaine Zeilberger said. "This is how it has been, and it’s been good being married to him."

Elaine grew up in Washington Heights, Manhattan. The Zeilbergers have two daughters and a son.

Elaine said her husband didn’t want to talk about his childhood, growing up in Germany during Kristallnacht, when the Nazis smashed his father’s tailor shop, and they were forced to move to a Jewish ghetto in 1938.

The family was among the first group of 200 Jews taken in 1941 to a concentration camp in Latvia. They would soon be joined by another 800 Jews taken to the work camp.

Fred Zeilberger said his father survived, working as a tailor to make uniforms for the SS soldiers. The family, including his mother and younger sister, were separated when Fred and his father were taken to a different camp in Poland.

"Thousands of people were killed. Another transport came every other day from other countries, and then the next day they were gone," Fred Zeilberger said. "If you didn’t work, you didn’t survive."

He said two days after they were liberated in 1945, his father died from illness he suffered in the camp. Fred Zeilberger said he also was diagnosed with the bacteria disease typhus.

Opportunity in America

As he returned to Germany, Zeilberger said most of his hometown was destroyed and his family was gone. He connected with other Holocaust survivors and eventually was taken to Ellis Island in 1947. He later got a job as a wholesale meat seller and met his wife.

He said he is still disturbed by his past, but in recent decades, has learned to share his stories about surviving the Holocaust. He said it was important to know about his struggle and other survivors lost in increasing numbers as they get older. He now speaks at yeshivas and has recorded his story for a documentary.

"It upset me. Every time I speak about it, it brings back bad memories," Zeilberger said. "It’s time, because there aren’t many Holocaust survivors left. We hope it will never happen again."

Fred Zeilberger, 95, and Elaine, 89, share a toast Wednesday to celebrate. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The couple received a surprise anniversary party Wednesday morning at The Bristal complete with a singing duo serenading their first dance as about two dozen residents raised a toast.

"It just feels wonderful that we’re still together," Elaine Zeilberger said. "I thank God for him because he is well. Even at 95, he’s in great shape."