Freeport house fire leaves 10 residents with minor injuries; 100 firefighters battle blaze

A fire at a house in Freeport early Sunday left 10 residents with injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, authorities said.

All the occupants of the building on Smith Street were able to evacuate on their own, according to Ray McGuire, executive director of the Freeport Fire Department.

Calls to 911 alerted authorities to the fire just before 3 a.m. Firefighters with the Freeport Fire Department arrived three minutes after the call, McGuire said. The house was already "fully involved" from the blaze, he said.

About 100 firefighters from 10 area departments responded to assist Freeport and brought the fire under control within an hour, Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said in a statement.

Uttaro said Nassau County Fire Marshal investigators and arson detectives with the Nassau County Police Department are looking into the cause of the blaze.

Eight residents were taken to Nassau University Medical Center. One adult sustained minor burns, and four adults and three children suffered smoke inhalation; McGuire said no one lost consciousness and the injuries were not serious.

No firefighters were injured.

