Traffic changes in Freeport make parts of three roads one-way
Freeport Village Mayor Robert Kennedy on Tuesday announced traffic changes on three streets in an effort to relieve traffic congestion. The changes start Wednesday.
South Ocean Avenue between Richmond Street and Front Street will become one-way, allowing only northbound traffic.
Nassau Avenue between Suffolk Street and Front Street also will be one-way, northbound only.
Miller Avenue between Richmond Street and Front Street will be one-way, allowing only southbound traffic.