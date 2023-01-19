At Rockville Centre's Front Porch Market, neurodiverse artists sell their creations and develop career skills



Keeara McAllister, 19, can now add "professional crocheter" to her resume.

The Farmingdale teen began crocheting beanies in 2021 to donate to Ronald McDonald House patients. Now, in between attending classes at Farmingdale High School and extracurricular activities at nonprofit Backyard Players & Friends in Rockville Centre, she sells her creations at Front Porch Market; the shop, which opened Tuesday, is the latest endeavor by the nonprofit to feature the work of neurodiverse creators and offer them career opportunities.

McAllister, who has autism, is highly creative, her mother said, and taught herself how to crochet and play the violin. At least 15 of her beanies sold at the shop’s grand opening, McAllister said, adding it makes her happy to see her budding small business off to a successful start.

“It’s a beautiful little shop, but then on second look, there’s something a little special about it,” said Ellen White, who founded the nonprofit with Cristine Daly and Ryan Delaney. “I want our participants to be proud of their work, be able to use that register, to get those skills where they can move on if they want.”

Backyard Players & Friends cofounders Ellen White, left, and Cristine Daly, with Jake Lunney, 26, of Hicksville, who participates in a jewelry crafting class at Front Porch Market. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Backyard Players & Friends offers community-based arts programs for participants with intellectual disabilities and the neurodiverse community, which includes people with autism. Now, the organization hopes to help pad the resumes of participants and help them gain the skills needed for jobs.

Adults with intellectual disabilities are one of the most underemployed populations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that in 2021, only about 19% of adults with a disability were employed. Front Porch Market will hopefully help narrow that gap locally, Delaney said.

“We are looking forward to the market being a place where our participants can find a place for themselves, whether it’s working at the counter, stocking the shelves, the inventory, the register,” he said. “It really just provides a place for everyone.”

The goal is to arm the participants, all with varying needs and abilities, with skills needed for any job: how to effectively communicate, how to follow directions and when to take initiative, and how to embed yourself in a community.

The shop sells items such as Popcorn for the People, from the New Jersey-based company that employs disabled workers, and “Unintentional Humor” by Linda Gund Anderson and Brent Anderson, a book inspired by the communication challenges Brent faced because of his autism.

Handmade wares created during the organization’s art classes, such as charcuterie boards and mugs, are also for sale. (The makers will receive a percentage from each item sold.) As the shop’s footprint grows, so, too, will offerings by neurodiverse small businesses, the leaders hope.

Nonprofit leaders also are planning entrepreneur classes where participants can brainstorm, form and launch business plans for items to sell in the shop. The goal is to help participants tap into their creativity and also provide them a place to sell their creations.

“It’s really going to give them a place to experience everyday life as being a member of the community,” Delaney said. “Their creativity will be celebrated, as well as providing opportunities for employment.”