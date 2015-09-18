Man accused in $350,000 house-flipping scheme faces felony charges, says DA

An Amityville man accused of scamming a couple out of more than $350,000 in a house-flipping scheme last year is facing felony charges, Nassau County prosecutors said.

Gary Fouche, 47, was arrested Friday and released on his own recognizance after being arraigned on one count each of grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The unidentified couple agreed to invest in Fouche's company, Vestor Homes LLC, prosecutors said.

Fouche told the victims that if they invested with him they would have a guaranteed return because the deeds to two properties, in Amityville and Hempstead, would be in their names.

Prosecutors said Fouche told the couple he would flip the properties within six to nine months, and if the properties didn't sell in a year, he'd return the investors' money.

But the defendant stopped communicating with the couple after a year, and after hiring an attorney they found out the deeds to the properties Fouche had given them were forgeries, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Vestor Homes has filed for bankruptcy, and Fouche used the victims' money for personal expenses and unrelated business ventures.

Fouche's attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment Friday.