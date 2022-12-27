Nassau GOP chief, other Republicans criticize Santos' resume fabrications

WASHINGTON — Nassau GOP Chairman Joe Cairo on Tuesday said that while incoming Rep. George Santos (R-Queens/Nassau) “has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background,” the embattled politician should still serve his term in Congress.

Meanwhile, two fellow incoming GOP House members from the Long Island Congressional delegation — Nick LaLota and Anthony D'Esposito — also criticized Santos for mispresenting his credentials, with LaLota calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Cairo weighed-in with his thoughts on Santos’ political future a day after the congressman-elect conceded in a series of interviews with conservative media outlets that he lied about his educational background and work experience.

Questions also continue to linger about the source of Santos’ income through a private firm and the source of $700,000 he lent to his campaign in his second bid for New York’s Third Congressional District.

“Congressman-Elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues,” Cairo said in a statement. “He has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of voters and everyone who he represents in Congress.”

Santos in an interview with the New York Post published Monday admitted that he never graduated from “any institution of higher learning” despite previously touting degrees from Baruch College and New York University.

Santos was forced to defend his background after a New York Times investigation published last week outlined a number of discrepancies between the biography he touted on the campaign trail of being a college-educated, wealthy business owner whose family owned 13 properties. Public records that show there is no record of his family owning property in the area, the Times said, but he has been ordered by the courts to pay $12,000 in unpaid rent for an apartment in Sunnyside, Queens.

Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in November, also acknowledged to the Post that he never worked directly for Citigroup or Goldman Sachs as he previously claimed on his since scrubbed campaign website.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos said Monday.

Cairo also took issue with Santos’ previous claims that his grandparents were Jews who fled to Brazil from Belgium amid Adolph Hitler’s rise in Europe.

“The damage that his lies have caused to many people, especially those who have been impacted by the Holocaust, are profound,” Cairo said, while going on to say Santos “must do the public’s will in Washington.”

Santos in a Nov. 22 interview with the Jewish News Syndicate said his maternal grandfather “fled Stalin’s persecution in Ukraine, finding refuge and a wife in Belgium before escaping Hitler’s reign.” In a campaign video, he described his grandparents as Holocaust survivors.

A report last week by the Jewish Insider, citing a national Brazilian identification database and other genealogical records, suggested his maternal grandparents were in fact born in Brazil.

Santos on Monday told the Post: “I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish.'”

Two of Santos’ fellow newly elected members of the Long Island delegation told Newsday on Tuesday that Santos should be held accountable for his misrepresentations.

LaLota (R- Bay Shore) said he believed the House Ethics Committee should investigate Santos.

"House Republicans like me are eager to be sworn in and focus on our commitment to America and our respective districts,” LaLota said in a statement, referring to the slogan established by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for the incoming Republican majority. “Yet, over the last few weeks I have heard from countless Long Islanders how deeply troubled they are by the headlines surrounding George Santos. As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement is required. New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction.”

D’Esposito (R-Island Park), a former NYPD detective, said in statement: “Neighbors across Long Island are deeply hurt and rightly offended by the lies and misstatements made by Congressman-Elect George Santos. His fabrications regarding the Holocaust and his family’s history are particularly hurtful. While Santos has taken a required first step by ‘coming clean’ with respect to his education, work experience and other issues, he must continue to pursue a path of honesty."

Zimmerman told Newsday on Tuesday, "If George Santos is in fact his real name, he should resign immediately, because of the frauds he's committed against the voters of the 3rd Congressional District.”

Zimmerman added that Santos should “run against me in a special election and face the voters about his real past and answer questions about his criminal history. Let the voters decide based upon the truth."