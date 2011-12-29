Glen Cove Golf Club rates set to change

Glen Cove Golf Club rates will increase for residents but decrease for nonresidents, in a bid by officials to raise revenue by attracting golfers from beyond city borders.

The seven-member City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to raise annual resident permit fees next year from $75 to $95, and lower nonresident fees from $875 to $495. After July 4, the nonresident permit rate will be further reduced to $395.

"The way to increase revenue for the course is not to increase the cost per round for a golfer, it's to increase the number of golfers," Mayor Ralph Suozzi said.

The rate change at the city's 18-hole course is the first in four years and does not affect senior and junior fees, he said. Greens fees also will not change, he said.

The lower nonresident rates may help Glen Cove siphon away business from Eisenhower Park golf course in East Meadow, Oyster Bay golf course in Woodbury and Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington, Suozzi said.

Glen Cove resident and golfer Philip Gavosto protested the new rates Tuesday, asking, "Why is the burden being pushed onto the residents?"

Councilman Timothy Tenke said city officials and the Glen Cove Golf Commission reviewed 10 years' worth of statistics in considering the change.

"We're trying to tap into a source of people that we haven't used before," he said.

The number of permits purchased has decreased from about 1,700 in 2002 to 1,000 in 2011, officials said.

For play only on lower-traffic days, Tuesday through Friday, nonresidents next year will be charged $250 for a permit and $195 after July 1.

The "twilight golf" schedule and rates -- reduced fees for certain days and hours -- will also change, with the hours to be set by the course director.