Glen Cove makes New Year’s Day management appointments

The Glen Cove City Council on Friday is to vote on appointments to management positions and to several city commissions.

The council also is scheduled to vote on legal, engineering, consulting, drug and alcohol testing, drug-abuse prevention and other professional-services contracts.

Mayor Reginald Spinello is proposing that City Attorney Charles McQuair be reappointed for the third year and be paid $1,000 a month. His firm, Charles G. McQuair & Associates PC in Sea Cliff, would receive an $8,583 monthly retainer, in addition to $195 per hour for litigation not covered under the monthly agreements. Deputy City Attorney Adam Sechter, who works in the McQuair & Associates law office, would receive $50 an hour, the same amount he has been paid since the council appointed him in June.

The proposed pay for McQuair and his firm is the same as their rate for 2014 and 2015. His retainer was a 43 percent increase compared with the $6,000 per month that the firm of McQuair’s predecessor, Vincent P. Taranto PC in Glen Cove, was paid. Spinello said at the time that the additional pay was for extra duties assigned to McQuair.

The council also is to vote on separate agreements for outside legal services. White Plains-based Zarin & Steinmetz would be retained for another year for special development contracts, including the $850 million-plus waterfront redevelopment. The pay for attorneys with the firm would be the same as the past two years: Michael Zarin at $400 per hour, Brad Schwartz at $275 per hour, and other attorneys at $225 to $265 per hour.

Several other legal contracts, including for legal liability, bond counsel, financial services, legal counsel to the planning and zoning boards, and counsel on environmental issues also would be set as the same amount as in 2014 and 2015.

The proposed contract with O’Connor Davies LLP, of Harrison, in Westchester County, for auditing services is $73,500 a year, down slightly from $76,700 in 2014 and 2015. Elm Consulting, of Glen Cove, which provides consulting on managing the city golf course, would receive $45,000 a year, the same as in 2015 but down from $48,000 in 2014.

The council also is to vote on paying $1,250 a month to retired Glen Cove police Sgt. Jack McDougal, the city’s liaison for student affairs, for “educating our youth and school age children on the dangers of alcohol and drug use, effects of peer pressure and making good choices.”

To view the proposed contracts, go to www.glencove-li.us, click “City Council” and then click “2016 City Council resolutions.”