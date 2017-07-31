Glen Cove parking garage to add electric car charging area

Drivers of electric cars in Glen Cove soon will have two outlets in the city-owned Pulaski parking garage to charge their vehicles.

New York State is giving Glen Cove a $14,000 grant for a charging station in the garage, said Ann Fangmann, executive director of the Glen Cove Community Development Agency.

The charging station will be installed in the late summer or early fall, Fangmann said. The city Department of Public Works is contributing $3,500 in in-kind expenses, including the salaries of workers who will install the station, and the cost for striping and signage, she said.

The two outlets will be on a wall in the first floor of the garage, near the ramps, said Stephanie Soter, who helps coordinate green programs for the city.

The charging station is one of several city environmental initiatives aimed at getting the city a state designation as a “clean energy community,” which city officials hope will help secure other state grants in the future, Fangmann said.

The other initiatives include streamlining the process to obtain permits for solar panels and better monitoring the city’s energy usage and training, Soter said.