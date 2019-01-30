Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Glen Cove, police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Glen Cove supermarket Tuesday night, Nassau County police said.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. outside the Stop & Shop on Forest Avenue, homicide detectives said.

The victim, Theresa Dellavecchia, 89, of Glen Cove, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Police identified her on Wednesday morning.

Detectives did not release details about the victim and the circumstances of the crash. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.