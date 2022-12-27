In the Town of Hempstead, hungry goats will munch your Christmas tree

The Town of Hempstead’s annual “Mulchfest” — where residents can have their live Christmas trees chopped into mulch — will offer a new way to dispose of pines this year: hungry goats.

Several farms on Long Island accept the evergreens to feed their menageries, but this will be the first time the town has ventured into the world of recycling Christmas trees via goats.

The town has kept Nigerian Dwarf goats in Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve in Merrick since 2009. The goats, which are part pet and part employee, chow down on invasive vegetation and overgrowth.

During this year’s mulch event, Hempstead residents can choose to have their tree mulched or donate it for the herd to nosh on a nutritious, post-holiday treat, said Supervisor Don Clavin. Pines provide a source of vitamin C for goats and also are a dewormer.

“Adding the goats is great … It’s a fun time,” Clavin said of the annual event, which the town has held for three years. “We’re always looking for new ways to help the environment.”

He called Mulchfest one of his beloved traditions.

This year’s event will be held Jan. 7 and 8 at Baldwin Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The town also will recycle cardboard boxes left over from any holiday gift exchanges and plans to provide hot cocoa, Clavin said.

The goats will kick their heels with joy over the firs, said Tina Ryan, Levy Park’s chief ranger. Residents who frequent the park and know the goats occasionally have dropped off trees in the past for the herd, but an influx of pines is expected this year during Mulchfest.

“They like the bark. They like the pine needles,” Ryan said. “They eat the whole thing.”

Park visitors shouldn’t feed the goats without permission, and trees should be donated free of tinsel or holiday decor, according to the ranger.

Each of Hempstead’s eight goats has a distinct personality, Ryan said.

There’s Elvis, whom she described as a “rock star,” and Naughty, who, as one might guess, has a mischievous streak and sometimes finds himself in trouble.

The goats, practically local celebrities among visitors, are friendly and often interact with humans on their daily strolls through the park, which used to be a landfill before its transformation into a nature preserve.

“They’re a big attraction,” Ryan said. “A lot of people come to the park to visit the goats … You can come take a nice little pleasant walk and also see goats at work. They are our little rangers, too.”