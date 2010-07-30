Gray car sought in New Cassel shooting
Police are searching for a gray Nissan Altima after the driver fired a gun out the car window at a group of people standing on a corner in New Cassel Thursday night.
No one was injured.
The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. near the corner of Sheridan Street and Roman Avenue, Nassau County police said. The vehicle then fled east on Roman Avenue.
Police said nine shell casings and a bullet were found at the scene.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.