Green Acres Mall parking spot spat escalates to two women's brawl

An argument between two women over a parking spot at a Valley Stream mall escalated into a physical brawl that was caught on video, Nassau police said Tuesday.

The fight occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday when a 49-year-old woman was looking for a parking spot at the Green Acres Mall, police said.

She saw an empty spot, but a man was standing in the space, apparently holding it for someone, police said.

The woman parked in a different spot, but as she walked toward the mall she "became engaged in a verbal argument over the original parking space" with another woman, police said.

