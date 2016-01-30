Police: Man arrested after robbing wallet from woman in car in Bellmore

A Hempstead man was arrested Friday after police said he stole a wallet from an acquaintance while she was sitting in a car.

Nassau County police said the 35-year-old woman was in her car on Bellmore Avenue in Bellmore when Gregory Day, 31, of Kernochan Avenue, Hempstead, approached her and demanded money at about 10:55 a.m.

Police said Day, who knew the woman, reached into the car and grabbed her wallet before fleeing the scene in his car.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they found Day several hours later in Copiague and arrested him.

Day was charged with third-degree robbery and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.