Police: 14 pounds of pot seized during traffic stop in Elmont

A traffic stop led to a sizable drug bust in Elmont on Thursday afternoon, officers finding about 14 pounds of marijuana in the stopped vehicle.

Nassau County police said the stop occurred near the intersection of James Street and Butler Boulevard at 2:35 p.m.

Arrested were the driver, Gregory M. Day, 31, of 1560 E. 102nd St., Brooklyn, and a passenger in the car, identified as Sha Ron Harris, 30, of 590 Fulton Ave., in Hempstead. Both were charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

Additionally, Day was issued five traffic citations.

Police said that Fifth Precinct officers, on plainclothes patrol, spotted the vehicle and initiated a stop after observing Day "violate several Vehicle and Traffic laws." Both Day and Harris were in possession of marijuana, police said, and a search of the vehicle found a box of pot -- about 14 pounds of it, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police could not immediately put a street value on the pot.

Day and Harris face arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.