Group fights proposed antenna at church

A new civic group has formed to fight proposed cell antennas at an East Norwich church, echoing the concerns -- for property values and health -- cited often across Long Island.

Neighbors for Peace of Mind took shape this month, merging homeowners near Community United Methodist Church and parents from its preschool.

"I know the health factor is debated," said Laura McCue, whose daughter attends Wesley Nursery School at the church. "I try to keep an open mind, but for our kids to be exposed to radiation for three hours a day, that's too much."

The movement resembles many recently in the region, as wireless companies try to meet growing demand for residential service. Issues are often over transmitters looming over homes, lowering resale values, and fear of the prolonged exposure to their radio emissions.

Massapequa Park resisted new signal boxes atop residential utility poles. Huntington and Hempstead passed ordinances to restrict new towers near schools and homes. Merrick neighbors sued to block antennas, citing the same radiation and property concerns.

The East Norwich church agreed last year to let Verizon hide antennas in its steeple, with a roof generator. Municipalities can't consider health factors, but citing concerns like the generator's effect on the roofline, Oyster Bay's Zoning Board of Appeals rejected the permit application in March.

Verizon sued June 27 in federal court. Fearing reversal, neighbors for Peace of Mind formed, and are now distributing petitions.

Church leaders didn't return requests for comment Tuesday. Verizon said its equipment would bridge a 2-square-mile coverage gap, that it met federal guidelines for radiation emission and, in being hidden, won't impact property values.

"There is simply no evidence, let alone substantial evidence, upon which the denial can be supported," the company wrote in its suit.

But the East Norwich Civic Association, which had sought landmark status for the 1901 church building, is also against the antennas.

"If it's not here, it could be across the street or anywhere in East Norwich," said association president Matthew Meng.