Pols to host Haiti celebration in response to Trump comments

State Assemb. Michaelle Solages and Nassau Legis. Carrié Solages on Wednesday are hosting a cultural and community celebration of Haiti in Elmont after President Donald Trump’s disparaging remarks about the country and African nations last month.

Trump, according to media reports, reportedly asked his advisers why the United States should allow immigrants from Haiti and some African countries instead of places such as Norway.

“After Trump’s alleged derogatory statements about Haiti, the Assemblywoman decided to host an event to celebrate Haiti’s rich culture and history,” Danielle De Souza, Michaelle Solages’ director of communications, wrote in an email.

Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont) was the first person of Haitian descent to be elected to the state Legislature, according to her office’s website. She is the sister of Carrié Solages (D-Elmont).

The event, titled “Haiti is Beautiful,” is to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Elmont Public Library, 700 Hempstead Tpk. in Elmont.

For more information, contact Carrié Solages’ office at 516-571-6203 or email csolages@nassaucountyny.gov.