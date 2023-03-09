Locals teed off as North Hempstead books more private events at public golf course

Some North Hempstead residents say tee times have become scarcer for them at town-owned Harbor Links Golf Course as private events have increased and reacted angrily recently as officials scheduled more of those outings. “It’s really a gem for the Town of North Hempstead and they sort of tease us by having it there and then they close on us by having these outings,” East Hills resident and avid golfer Cliff Lewisohn, 72, told Newsday. “We just feel that as residents and taxpayers, we should not be closed out for private events.” Last week the town board approved 26 new private outings at the Port Washington course, which run from May through October. The additional events increase private outings to about 45 for the year, according to Harbor Links officials. Upward of 60 private outings were held last year — with some weeks featuring up to five events. The town contracts with Texas-based Arnold Palmer Golf Management to operate the course and last year approved a one-year extension that says that private outings should be limited to Mondays, unless otherwise approved by the board. The town pays the management company a base fee of $200,000 yearly, according to the original agreement, which took effect in 2013. The agreement also offers an incentive payment to the contractor of 10% of the amount of yearly net income that exceeds the town’s budgeted total. For this year, 22 Mondays are booked and five weeks of the year will feature three private outings. Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said many charitable organizations hold private fundraisers at the course and were awaiting a response on whether they could hold a private outing at the course. “It seemed to be a great compromise, so that our charities could raise their funds and our public could still have access to a great course,” DeSena told Newsday about the approval of more private outings. “We’re able to keep our rates lower because of these outings.” New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce members said at last week's meeting they host their only charity event at the course to raise funds for scholarships and local nonprofits. "The players at this outing are small business owners … and therefore I can't ask them to participate in an outing that, let's say, will cost them $3,000," past chamber president Ralph Ventura told the board. The board resolution included the addition of a senior rate on Fridays. The measure passed 5-1, with Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte — who represents the Port Washington area — casting the dissenting vote and Councilman Robert Troiano absent. Dalimonte said she wanted to continue the matter to another meeting to find a compromise. “I thought between the town board, Harbor Links, organizations that have their outings and the golfers that we could come to a happy medium,” she said. The town's budget indicates officials expect the facility to generate nearly $7 million in revenue this year, an increase of $500,000 from 2022. Jack Genicoff, 72, of Port Washington, who spoke against the resolution at the meeting, has been advocating for more time on the course for local golfers since last summer. Residents must reserve their spots 30 days in advance, he noted. But Genicoff said when he would log onto his computer last summer to reserve a slot, times weren't available because of private outings. “My take-away was that they basically didn’t consult with us and did whatever they wanted,” the retired real estate broker said of the board's recent action. Genicoff said many golfers who come for private events don't fix divots or rake sand traps and also damage cart paths. Ben Marzouk, 62, of Great Neck, who golfs with Genicoff and Lewisohn, said residents are left with a course that is less than ideal — when they can get a tee time. "It's really hurting the taxpayer," he said. "You're paying for something that you can't even use."

Town of North Hempstead residents Clifford Lewisohn, left, and Jack Genicoff have objected to town officials adding more private outings to Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington, pictured here, saying it's harder for locals to get tees times.

