'Harry Chapin Day' concert is off tune, Nassau lawmaker says

As Nassau County readies for tributes to Harry Chapin, two elected officials are at odds over who gets credit for how to honor the late singer and hunger activist from Huntington Bay.

The spat started earlier this year, when Nassau Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview) accused County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, of co-opting his proposal for "Harry Chapin Day."

Drucker had filed legislation in April 2022 to commemorate the anniversary of Chapin's death and establish an annual three-week food drive in locations across the county. The bill was stalled by Majority Republicans.

Drucker said he was "annoyed" when Blakeman this year began promoting a "Harry Chapin Day" concert for July 16, the anniversary of Chapin's death in 1981.

"That was in my opinion a clear hijacking of my bill, that has been ignored, and was one of those pieces of legislation that was completely apolitical and should have advanced over a year ago," Drucker said.

Blakeman said Drucker shouldn't be fighting for credit.

“The executive and legislative branches are separate and distinct. I have taken executive action which is within my authority and jurisdiction," Blakeman said in a statement. "We should all be focused on Harry Chapin and the good work that is done in his memory and not seek to quibble over who takes credit.”

Chapin founded Long Island's first food bank, Long Island Cares, and was known for his songs, "Cats in the Cradle" and "Taxi," before he died in a car crash in Nassau at age 38.

In the years since Chapin's death, organizers have held "Just Wild About Harry" concerts at the now Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre. This year's, set for Sunday, is the 20th such tribute concert.

One of Harry's sons, Jason Chapin, 59 of Chappaqua, said he had met both Blakeman and Drucker in the last year and appreciated their efforts.

"I'm grateful to anyone who wants to recognize him," Chapin said.

The county has advertised the event, among others, as part of Nassau's Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre concerts.

A flyer describing the concert includes the header: "Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman presents," and the county seal.

In September, Blakeman announced that National Food Bank Day should be renamed in Chapin's honor. He also scheduled a "Harry Chapin Tribute Night" in his honor.