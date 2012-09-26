Harsha Maddula missing from Ill. college

An 18-year-old New Hyde Park resident was reported missing from Northwestern University in Illinois over the weekend, and is the subject of an extensive search and investigation, university officials said Tuesday.

Harsha Maddula, a sophomore, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday leaving an off-campus party in Evanston, Ill., college officials said.

Bob Rowley, the university's director of media relations, said, "We don't suspect any foul play at all." Someone spoke with Maddula on the telephone later Saturday, but he has not been seen. A spokesperson for the Evanston police department also said no foul play is suspected.

Maddula was majoring in chemical engineering, the university said. The university's website described him as "a male of Indian descent, 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with black hair, dark brown eyes and wearing black-framed glasses."

The university offered no speculation as to why Maddula might be missing, but requested that anyone with information contact Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3254. Family members could not be immediately reached.