Health aide charged in $175G home theft

A home health care aide was arrested Friday and charged with stealing $175,000 in cash and jewelry from a Great Neck home where she worked, Nassau police said.

The jewelry, valued at $150,000, was recovered, police said.

Nadia Cesar, 33, of 1375 E. 99 St., Brooklyn, who worked through the Salem Home Care Agency, 200 Hillside Ave., Valley Stream, was charged with second degree grand larceny.

Cesar took cash and jewelry from a home on Vista Drive between Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, police said. When confronted by the owner about the theft, she denied it, police said, but detectives investigated, made the arrest and recovered jewelry.

Cesar was to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court, Hempstead.