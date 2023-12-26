Police ID two killed in fiery Hempstead crash

Nassau police have released the names of two people killed in a fiery crash in Hempstead on Friday night after the car they were driving in struck four vehicles and then burst into flames.

Anthony Diomede, 34, of Levittown, was driving the 2005 Chrysler, police said Tuesday afternoon. James Ryder, 25, of Farmingdale, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police said the two men were traveling in the Chrysler when it became involved in a string of crashes at about 11 p.m. Friday. The Chrysler was first involved in a crash with a 2021 Genesis near the intersection of Fulton and Hilton avenues. The Chrysler later failed to stop at a red light at Fulton Avenue and Main Street, where it careened into three cars: a 2023 Kia, a 2007 Honda and a 2020 Toyota.

The Chrysler then erupted in flames. The Hempstead Fire Department extinguished the fire, but both occupants were pronounced dead.

The Toyota was occupied by two children, ages 6 and 8, and two women, ages 44 and 23. They were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

All other occupants inside the other cars declined medical attention, police said. Police continue to investigate.