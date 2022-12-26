Hempstead fatal crash: 61-year-old man dies, six others injured, police say

One driver was killed and six people — including three teens and a young girl — were injured, one seriously, in a four-car crash Sunday evening in Hempstead, police said.

Nassau County police did not release the identities of anyone involved in the crash, which occurred just after 6 p.m. on westbound Greenwich Street near Henry Street, but said the person killed was the 61-year-old male driver of a 2014 Volkswagen.

The 37-year-old male driver of a 2008 Acura MDX that the Volkswagen collided with suffered what police described as "serious leg injuries." The 63-year-old male driver of a 2014 BMW suffered trauma to his arm and body, police said. The injuries to the children hurt in the crash were all minor, police said.

Police said the incident began when the Volkswagen was involved in a collision with the Acura at 6:06 p.m. Two teens in the Volkswagen — a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, while police said the driver was pronounced at the scene.

Police said there were three passengers in the Acura, all female, aged 37, 14 and 4. While the driver suffered serious injuries, the 37-year-old passenger was uninjured and the two children were transported to a local hospital for "minor lacerations," police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Following the initial collision, police said the Acura struck a third vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, that was headed westbound on Greenwich but was stopped waiting to turn north onto Henry. The driver of the Explorer was uninjured, police said.

Also following the initial collision, the Volkswagen crashed into a fourth vehicle, the BMW, that was southbound on Henry, police said.

No one was charged in the accident and police said the cause remains under investigation.

All vehicles were towed from the scene, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.