Hempstead Town Supervisor Gillen nearly doubles campaign contributions

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen nearly doubled her campaign contributions in the second half of last year, bringing her war chest total to nearly $560,000 heading into her bid this year for re-election, records show.

Gillen added $290,298 between July and January, building on her previous total of $349,144 in the final year of her two-year term, according to her January campaign finance filing.

Gillen took in $173,480 from individual donors, including $15,000 from New Jersey-based Lydia Security chief executive Ira D. Riklis, $10,000 from Manhattan and Long Beach developer Philip Pilevsky, and $10,000 from Sands Point Preserve Chairwoman Karli Hagedorn, according to the report.

She also took in more than $60,000 from organized labor and more than $30,000 from real estate and development corporations.

Gillen received $5,000 from the Metallic Lathers International Union 44 and $2,500 from the Long Island Builders PAC, the records show. She also received $1,000 from the Nassau County PBA and a $500 donation from Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s campaign.

Real estate corporations include $5,000 from Syosset-based Manhattan 24 Realty and $5,000 from Fort Lee, New Jersey-based Industrial Realty Co. LLC.

“I am proud of the broad base of support my campaign is receiving from people of all walks of life, including from the hardworking men and women of organized labor,” Gillen said in a statement. “Everyone is clearly excited for the new direction we are taking this Town, as we continue to challenge the status quo and break down the barriers separating taxpayers from Town Hall.”

Nassau County GOP officials have not yet named a challenger to run against Gillen in the November election.

Former Supervisor Anthony Santino has the most campaign funds of any Hempstead Republicans with $64,149. He has not held any fundraisers or announced plans to seek office.

Town Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin, who is also up for reelection, has a total of $57,610, but raised $1,175 in the second half of last year, the filings show.

Hempstead Republican Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, who announced her re-election campaign last week, has $2,251 in contributions, but did not raise any new campaign funds in the last half of 2018, records show.

Councilmembers Bruce Blakeman and Edward Ambrosino, both Republicans, are also up for re-election and did not raise any new funds last year. Blakeman has $7,890 in his campaign fund.

Nassau County GOP party officials said they do not plan to endorse Ambrosino for re-election in November.. He faces federal charges on eight counts for income tax evasion and wire fraud. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear March 18. Ambrosino has not raised money since 2016 and has about $800 on hand.