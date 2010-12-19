Hempstead panel nixes plan to erect antennas

Hempstead Town's Board of Appeals has rejected a T-Mobile proposal to erect six wireless communication antennas on the roof of the Farmingdale Wantagh Jewish Center.

The decision follows the town's passage on Sept. 21 of an ordinance meant to more strictly regulate placement of wireless communication equipment in Hempstead. Town leaders say the ordinance is among the country's toughest.

But the ordinance was passed too recently to apply to the antennas planned for the Jewish center, which is in Wantagh. Instead, a hearing on the case in early October was one of the first times a consultant the town hired to help craft the new law testified on claims being made by a wireless carrier seeking to put new antennas in Hempstead.

Town spokesman Mike Deery said the board based its decision, which was made last week, on several grounds. Among them: T-Mobile could not show a need for improved wireless coverage in the area, and concern about the impact of the antennas on property values.

"It was the right decision on the merits and the right decision for Wantagh neighbors," Hempstead Supervisor Kate Murray said in a statement Sunday. "This was one of the first tests of the wireless telecommunications expert retained by the Town Board. His work and the testimony of local residents helped the Board of Appeals reach its decision."

