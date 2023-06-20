Hempstead Turnpike eastbound lanes closed in Uniondale for crash investigation, police say
Two eastbound lanes of Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale are currently closed for a crash investigation near Uniondale Avenue.
The crash was reported around 4:52 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles including a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus, according to Nassau police. There were multiple injuries, police said. No further details were available.
Police issued a traffic advisory shortly before 6 a.m. about the lane closures.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Westhampton crew joins submersible search ... MS-13 sentencing ... Disney-themed home ... First out WNBA player
Westhampton crew joins submersible search ... MS-13 sentencing ... Disney-themed home ... First out WNBA player