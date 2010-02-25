Hempstead village police adds first new officers in two years

The Hempstead Village Police Department has hired 17 new officers, expanding the force by 16 percent, and plans to hire eight more by the end of the year.

The round of hires announced Thursday, the first in at least two years, increased the size of the force from 108 members to 125, officials said at a news conference in Village Hall. Thirteen of the hires fill existing vacancies, and four are for new positions.

By the end of the year, the police force is expected to grow to 133 members, Police Chief Joseph Wing said.

"These 25 officers are going to be a huge part of our effort to reduce crime in the village and revitalize the downtown area, the transportation hub," Wing said.

Eight of the officers are already working in the patrol force, traffic division or the community policing unit, Wing said, and the remainder are attending the police academy.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Crime rates in the village of 54,000 are among the highest on Long Island. In 2009, there were seven homicides, eight rapes, 276 robberies and 182 assaults, according to the village police department. There was one homicide last month.

"This is the most police officers that we've hired since the 1970s," trustee Don Ryan said. "It was necessary. Our police department was understaffed. And this brings us dramatically up to the numbers that we do need to serve the public."

Mayor Wayne Hall Sr. said the village was unable to fill vacant positions for two years pending the results of a civil service exam, which were received last April.

"I hope that the residents of the village will feel much safer than they do now with the addition of these officers," Hall said.

Starting salary for officers in the academy is $36,000, Wing said. Graduates of the academy are paid between $41,000 and $43,000.

Officer James Hogan, who was hired after working six years for the New York City Police Department, said, "I'm very happy to be here. This is something I've wanted for a long time."