Cops: Driver loses control of car, crashes into Hicksville home

A driver lost control of a car Wednesday and crashed through the front of a home in Hicksville but the motorist and both occupants of the residence escaped injury, Nassau police said.

The 23-year-old driver's identity was not immediately released. He lost control of the vehicle about noon and crashed into the home on Gables Drive, police said in a news release.

Photos from the scene showed a white sedan protruding from the side of a garage after appearing to have plowed through a side wall of the home, leaving a trail of debris in the snowy yard.

The Town of Oyster Bay Building Department inspected the home, which was found to have severe structural damage and deemed uninhabitable, according to police.