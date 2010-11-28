Hicksville store employee detains 3 would-be burglars

An employee locked three would-be burglars in a storage room at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville morning, detaining them until authorities arrived, Nassau police said.

At about 5 a.m., police said Jonathan Vega, 17, of 79 Washington Parkway in Hicksville, along with two juveniles, entered the mall through the roof. The trio got into a basement storage area, police said, and used a bolt cutter to gain entry into several rooms.

Police said an employee saw the three, locked them in and called police, who found the youths in the storage room and arrested them.

Vega was charged with three counts of third degree burglary and possession of burglar's tools, police said. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.