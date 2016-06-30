Hicksville woman ID'd as victim in fatal bike crash

The woman killed while bicycling with her father Wednesday has been identified as a 43-year-old Hicksville resident, Nassau police said Thursday.

Cari Widmyer died when an SUV crossed the centerline and struck both riders, then sideswiped a car and slammed into a brick house — destroying its front porch, Nassau police said.

Police did not release the names of her father, 72, and the driver but said no criminality was involved.

Widmyer’s father sustained a knee injury and was treated at a hospital and released, police said. The driver, 57, suffered cuts and chest contusions and a passenger, a 65-year-old man, suffered head contusions, police said. Both were taken to the hospital. Police did not release their names.

On Widmyer’s Facebook page, her brother wrote of the pain in typing news of her death to her Facebook friends, calling her “a beautiful soul” who had always pushed to be her “best self.”

“She was the best person in the world to me,” Dennis Widmyer said in the posting. “In all our life, we never fought once. She was always there for me and everyone she knew. She was a spirit that burned bright.”

A woman who answered the family’s home phone said the family declined to comment.

Widmyer’s wake has been scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday and 2-6 p.m. Monday at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes in Hicksville. Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in Hicksville, followed by burial at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

Widmyer and her father had been traveling near the curbline of New South Road and going north when the driver of a southbound Ford Explorer struck them at 2:46 p.m. near Meadow Lane, police said. The driver crossed into the northbound lane for “unknown reasons,” first striking Widmyer’s father and then her, Nassau homicide Det. Capt. John Azzata had said Wednesday at a news briefing near the scene.

Widmyer was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:55 p.m.

After the driver hit the bicyclists, she was on course to strike a 2009 Nissan Altima that was moving north on New South Road, police said. The Altima maneuvered into the southbound lane to try to avoid hitting the vehicle, Azzata said, but the Explorer veered back into the southbound lane, “striking the left rear quarter of the Altima,” Azzata said Wednesday.

The SUV mounted the curb and struck a two-story brick home on New South Road at the intersection of Tudor Road. As a result of that crash, the Town of Oyster Bay condemned the building, said Azzata. The front porch of the home collapsed from the impact.

With Zachary R. Dowdy