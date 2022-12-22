North Hempstead hires new highway superintendent after years of turnover

North Hempstead has appointed Douglas Schlaefer as the new highway superintendent more than six months after the position became vacant when town officials fired his predecessor.

The appointment followed the tabling of a resolution earlier this year to reappoint former highway superintendent Thomas Tiernan, who quit in 2016 during an overtime probe that Newsday reports prompted.

Schlaefer previously worked for North Hempstead's Highway Department for more than three decades before retiring in June 2021.

“Over the long arc of time, 31 years at the Highway Department, I’ve done virtually every job in the department, and I have a full understanding of its operations,” Schlaefer told Newsday. “I saw the opening and I feel like I have a few more rounds left in me, and I can go back and make a contribution to the town I love and grew up in.”

Since Tiernan’s resignation, the town now has had five different highway superintendents.

In May, a Democratic majority on the board pushed through a 4-3 vote to fire acting Highway Superintendent Harry Weed, who was hired in April 2021 to succeed Richard Baker.

Baker resigned abruptly in July 2019, four months after taking the job.

The appointment of Schlaefer, 59, of Port Washington, was passed 4-3 by the Democratic majority at a Dec. 15 board meeting.

He will oversee 90 highway department employees and a 2023 budget of about $31 million. His annual salary is $155,000. He said he plans an audit of open service requests and preparations for winter weather.

Town officials touted the experience of Schlaefer, who previously was Manorhaven's Public Works commissioner, and noted he was the right person to head the department as winter descends.

“He undoubtedly possesses the knowledge necessary to succeed in this role," Councilman Peter Zuckerman said in a statement.

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said in a statement she was pleased the town filled the role, though it was after the council majority previously chose "to recklessly terminate our acting highway superintendent without a replacement in line."

She said Schlaefer showed himself to be "a capable and qualified candidate" during the hiring process and she looked forward "to seeing his leadership and experience in action" this winter.

After Schlaefer's hiring, the supervisor, a Republican, withdrew a resolution she proposed at a previous meeting that would have named another candidate to the highway superintendent position.

Separately, a resolution to appoint a new town comptroller that DeSena proposed failed by a 4-3 vote along party lines, as some town officials cited a need for more time for a candidate search.

“This Town has been without a Comptroller or Chief Deputy Comptroller for a full year now, and that is both shocking and absolutely unacceptable,” DeSena said.