Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 73, in New Hyde Park, police say
Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a 73-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning in New Hyde Park.
Nassau County police did not release the identity of the victim and said only that she was transported to a hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."
The crash occurred at the intersection of Union Turnpike and Lakeville Road at 7:40 a.m., police said. The vehicle involved is believed to be a gray sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz, police said in a news release. Police did not say if the car was damaged in the crash — or if any damaged parts or other evidence was collected at the scene. Police did release a surveillance photo of the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.
