Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 73, in New Hyde Park, police say

A 73-year-old woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver at...

A 73-year-old woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of Union Turnpike and Lakeville Road in New Hyde Park on Thursday morning, Nassau police said. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a 73-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning in New Hyde Park.

Nassau County police did not release the identity of the victim and said only that she was transported to a hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

The crash occurred at the intersection of Union Turnpike and Lakeville Road at 7:40 a.m., police said. The vehicle involved is believed to be a gray sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz, police said in a news release. Police did not say if the car was damaged in the crash — or if any damaged parts or other evidence was collected at the scene. Police did release a surveillance photo of the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

