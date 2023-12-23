Holdemar Cruz, 15 other people granted clemency by Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul pardoned 12 people, including a Floral Park man convicted of drug charges, and commuted the sentence of four others statewide Friday on past convictions.

Hochul issued her annual list of clemency cases before Christmas for the third time as governor, for a group of people whom she said qualified by showing remorse and rehabilitating their lives. She has granted clemency to a total of 36 people this year, more than any other year as governor.

“Through the clemency process, it is my solemn responsibility as Governor to recognize the efforts individuals have made to improve their lives and show that redemption is possible,” Hochul said in a statement.

Among the 12 pardons was Holdemar Cruz, 41, of Floral Park. Cruz was arrested in 2004 and convicted in 2005 of fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and was sentenced to 5 years' probation. He has had no criminal history for the past 18 years, according to the governor’s office.

Cruz, a U.S. citizen who is an electrician and father to two children, 18 and 15, said he applied for a pardon two years ago and was called by the governor’s office Friday morning.

Pardons do not expunge criminal convictions but can shield the consequences of them for residents pursuing housing, employment and threat of deportation, according to the governor’s office.

“It means a lot, putting the past behind me, where it belongs, and starting everything over positively,” Cruz said. “There have been certain things because of my past I’ve found obstacles and things I hope I can still do in the future.”

Last month, Hochul signed the Clean Slate Act, which seals some criminal records from public view. The law goes into effect in one year and seals misdemeanor convictions after three years and specific felony convictions after eight years once felons have been released from prison. The state court office is reviewing eligible records to seal during the next three years, according to Hochul’s office.

Cruz said he was told he will also receive a letter from Hochul, noting his record will be sealed.

He said he would someday like to pursue a law degree, which wasn’t possible due to mistakes when he was younger.

“I’ve always had that in the back of my head and pursued different jobs, but my criminal history kept a lot of doors closed,” Cruz said. “I’m looking to see what opportunities come up and pursue a career I’ve always wanted. This is an opportunity to better my life.”