Immigrants fleeing persecution find help at Hofstra Law asylum clinic

He realized about 10 years ago that staying in his native Bangladesh wasn't an option after his son started kindergarten.

After converting from Islam to Christianity, he was shunned by his family, stoned and beaten by distant relatives, and became homeless for years. But when his son's teacher pulled him aside to tell him he was in danger because his son was speaking out about his Christian ideals, he realized it was finally time to go.

"My son was growing," he said, reflecting on that time. "I was feeling very insecure."

The man, who is not being named by Newsday so that he can freely discuss his experiences, left his wife and son in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation in 2012 in part because it was too costly to bring them. He eventually made it to the United States, first to Chicago and later to New York. Then, through research and a ride from an acquaintance he ended up at Hofstra Law School Asylum Clinic in Hempstead. His wife and son would eventually follow.

WHAT TO KNOW Hofstra Law School Asylum Clinic in Hempstead is among several clinics on Long Island helping a growing number of asylum-seekers.

in Hempstead is among several clinics on Long Island helping a growing number of asylum-seekers. Asylum-seekers typically have trauma and little money for housing and necessities — let alone for legal counsel to guide them through a complex immigration case that might lead to their deportation.

have trauma and little money for housing and necessities — let alone for legal counsel to guide them through a complex immigration case that might lead to their deportation. Having sound legal services is often critical for asylum-seekers to stay in the country legally, lawyers say. For comparison, more than 60% of all asylum cases heard in immigration courts in New York were granted, according to more than two decades' worth of data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

Run under the guidance of Hofstra law professor Lauris Wren, the asylum clinic immerses a handful of students in immigration law while they, in turn, help clients trying to legally stay in this country after fleeing persecution based on race, religion, nationality, opinion or social group.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hofstra law Professor Lauris Wren, center, with two of her former students, Ferida Osman, left, and Jamin Enquist, who assisted immigrants at the Hofstra Law School Asylum Clinic. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Asylum-seekers typically have trauma and little money for housing and other necessities — let alone for legal counsel to guide them through a complex immigration case that might otherwise lead to deportation. It's being played out in full view in New York City: More than 100,000 migrants have arrived since last spring, many of them living in shelters, while some have slept on midtown streets.

A yearslong process

At the clinic, the process usually starts with prospective client interviews, said Wren, a clinical professor of law, director of clinical programs and director of LGBT+ fellowship. The clinic's law students then guide those chosen through what can be a yearslong process, while also referring them to social services from other nonprofits.

And, thus far, it has worked: The clinic, which was started in 2003, has won 100% of its asylum cases and currently has 45 open, though it has handled hundreds. After clients get asylum, the law students help them on naturalization and other applications, of which they usually have about 40 cases pending.

By comparison, more than 60% of all asylum cases heard in immigration courts in New York were granted, according to two-decades plus worth of data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a nonprofit data research organization at Syracuse University.

"We look for cases that we believe deserve asylum but have problems in them," Wren said from an office filled with pictures of clients served by the clinic, artwork from students and other items.

"So, we want to find cases that we think will probably lose without us but may win with us," she said.

Typically, third-year law students meet with clients, sometimes multiple times a week, and handle three to four asylum cases in total. They file briefs and sit with clients during immigration interviews at a local asylum office.

The clients they help come from around the world, with many from Latin America. About half the clinic's cases are affirmative asylum — people who applied after entering the country illegally. Those cases typically go to the asylum office in Bethpage overseen by the U.S. Department Security. The clinic also represents defensive asylum cases, which go to immigration court and usually are people apprehended at the border before coming to New York. If a person seeking asylum is paroled into the United States or released from detention, the venue for the case can be moved to New York if the person is moving to the state, the clinic said.

Many of the students are the children of immigrants, or are immigrants themselves, Wren said, and can utilize their life experience to help those facing the humanitarian crisis. It's a "full cycle view of life for them," she added. And in working through this process, according to Wren, students witness how asylum-seekers maintain their belief in the notion that "people are good and I can start over and it will be better."

The students, she said, can "save someone's life."

Shaped by life experience

Ferida Osman, a third-year law student at Hofstra who previously worked in the asylum clinic, said the hostility she faced as the child of refugees from Afghanistan on Long Island led her to pursue a career in immigration law.

Osman, who is Muslim and grew up in Huntington Stations, recalled losing friends after Sept. 11, 2001 and experiencing other hostilities in school.

Those experiences helped shape her work at the clinic, where she learned the importance of building client trust. She recalled rewriting statements to the court so that clients' voices shined through, and keeping them abreast on the developments in their cases.

"My job and what I need to do for them — for the immigrants on Long Island — is to come to make sure that we create a space for their voice," she said. "They don't need us speaking for them."

Elise de Castillo, executive director of the Central American Refugee Center, which that has offices in Brentwood and Hempstead and provides legal assistance and other services to immigrants on Long Island, said there needs to be better infrastructure to support area immigrants.

Long Island, she said, needs more immigration lawyers. When an immigrant can't find legal representation, she said, sometimes they end up with people who misrepresent themselves as lawyers.

Many immigrants often spend thousands of dollars to be represented by someone who does not have the qualifications to provide legal advice, according to the American Bar Association. They can give immigrants wrong information or miss a deadline, causing needless deportations.

Moreover, asylum-seekers, in particular, often have difficulties finding housing. She said they often look to others in the Long Island immigrant community for help.

"There's one thing that we can say about immigrants is that they are wonderful at extending a hand to those who are coming after them … and providing support, sometimes in ways that even our local infrastructure isn't able to," de Castillo said.

A grueling ordeal, then asylum

When the man from Bangladesh came to the United States, his case differed from many others: He was granted asylum months after his arrival.

But the time between filing and getting a decision, he said, was grueling. He was homeless, living with people in the Christian Bangladeshi community. He took a job at a perfume store in Manhattan, loading and unloading merchandise.

His situation has improved, exponentially. He was able to bring his wife and son to the U.S. after an 18-month separation. He is a Christian missionary. His son is now 15, and his wife works in the medical field.

An image of his parents hangs on the wall in his modest Queens home. There, in a recent interview, he discussed his late mother, who gave him the Bible that helped lead him to Christianity, and the process of reconnecting with his Muslim father who later also immigrated to the U.S.

He said but he remains thankful to the clinic, which offered him and others a freer existence.

"People are fleeing their country," he said. "And they have the right to seek asylum. They have the right to live a life."

Another case involves an Amityville woman who had a baby with her wife less than a month ago. Newsday is not naming the woman because of her fear of facing repercussions in her native Nicaragua for speaking about her experiences.

Before, this 40-year-old woman had been resigned to living alone. After she met her wife when her spouse took a trip to the Latin American country in 2007, she was smitten.

But, she said, being in love with another woman could mean danger and ostracism in Nicaragua.

Her family disapproved of her romance with the American woman. And she worried about the potential for harm from groups of men who felt slighted by her sexual preference.

In 2010, she permanently journeyed to the U.S., going through Guatemala and Honduras. Then, she was hidden in a truck where she couldn't see anything until she crossed the Southern border, where immigration authorities detained her for about a month. Immigration officials, she said, misclassified her as coming to the U.S. in search of a job.

Then, her partner, who attended Hofstra, contacted Wren, who provided legal assistance. Still, she did not get asylum until 2014. But what stuck out from her experience at the clinic, she said, was the waves of students who worked on her case, particularly one who stayed on it even after he graduated from law school.

"He believed in me," she said. "He believed that we were going to be working hard and … getting asylum."

At the time, she had to learn English and work babysitting and cleaning jobs. Currently, she is a legal assistant and hopes to help others as she has been helped. In 2014, she helped start the LGBT Immigrants of Long Island, which hold barbecues and other functions to build community. She often gives them motherly advice, and recently, members threw her a baby shower.

"I can give them the example of you can" be "free loving and have a partner and have a family," she said.