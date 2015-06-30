Homeless man found dead in Hempstead garage

A homeless man was found dead in a dilapidated garage in Hempstead Tuesday morning, Hempstead Village police said.

Nassau homicide detectives arrived at the Nassau Place location shortly before 10:15 a.m. and determined the death was not suspicious, Lt. Paul Johnson said.

No name was immediately available, but Johnson said the man was found by a friend who told someone else and that person reported it to police. The man appeared to have died in the last day or so, Johnson said.

The detached garage belongs to a property with a rental house and was located behind a strip mall, police said.

Several homeless people hang around in that area, Johnson said, and the deceased man's friends told authorities he had been staying in the garage for some time.