Electrical fire in two-story Merrick house displaces two families

An electrical fire that erupted inside a two-story house in Merrick on Friday night left two families displaced, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 6:01 p.m. at the home on Central Parkway near Yale Road, according to Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro. Flames broke out inside the attic and spread to the second floor before being extinguished, Uttaro said.

Responding firefighters with the Merrick Fire Department brought it under control within 20 minutes.

The fire, which remains under investigation, caused substantial damage to the house, resulting in power being shut off but no injuries were reported, fire and police officials said.

Two families, four adults and one child, were unable to return to their home and were provided financial and other assistance by two American Red Cross volunteers who were at the scene, according to Desiree Ramos Reiner, a spokesperson with the nonprofit organization. She said the money could be used for food, hotel or other needs.

The fire was not deemed suspicious, Uttaro said.