Humpback whale that washed ashore in Lido Beach to be necropsied today

The 35-foot male humpback whale that died after washing ashore on Lido Beach Monday will be necropsied Tuesday morning, amid concerns that its death — the tenth stranding of a large whale in less than two months on an Atlantic beach — may have been caused by sonic blasting for offshore wind turbines.

Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have said there was no evidence that sonic tests linked to the turbine work had caused the strandings.

But environmentalists have concerns.

“I do find it troubling that you’ve had upwards of 10 whales now beach,” Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin said Tuesday.

“People here have a lot of questions. They are concerned about this abnormality and they want answers,” he said, adding the whale was the first stranding in Hempstead in around five years and the town’s largest.

Clavin, who was on the beach in the morning drizzle Tuesday overseeing preparations, said that the whale will be hauled up into the dunes later in the morning, where it will be necropsied and its tissues sampled before it is buried nearby.

'Acoustic trauma' hard to prove

Newsday has reported that Sean Hayes, chief of the National Marine Fisheries Service protected species unit, wrote a letter to the federal Bureau of Ocean Management's lead biologist last May to express concern about one planned wind-farm’s potential impact on the endangered right whale, saying turbine development can "pose risks" to the species.

But assessing whether sonic blasts have caused "acoustic trauma" to stranded whales "is very challenging, particularly with any amount of decomposition," NOAA spokeswoman Allison Ferreira said by email Monday. "Scientists look for bruising or trauma to the ear and other organs, but linking it to a particular sound source is difficult."

Further, necropsies do not always include a whale's ears — and scientists note that whales can die and sink to the bottom of the ocean without ever being spotted by people.