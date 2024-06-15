Newbridge Road Park electric shock leaves two workers with burns in Bellmore, shutters ice rink

Two men suffered burns in an electric shock inside a service room on Friday morning at Newbridge Road Park in Bellmore, according to Nassau County police.

The incident caused a power outage that indefinitely shuttered the Newbridge Ice Arena, which is in the park, according to a post on the arena's Facebook page

A 62-year-old man who was working in the room sustained burns to an arm and his stomach and a 39-year-old man who came to his aid also suffered burns on an arm, police said.

The 62-year-old was airlifted to a hospital and the second victim was taken by a Bellmore Fire Department ambulance to a nearby hospital, police said.

Both men are in stable condition, according to police. Police did not disclose the names of the victims.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m., police said.,

The Facebook announcement says the arena is “closed until further notice.”

The Town of Hempstead also advised residents Friday that the ice rink would be closed and the pool’s opening would be delayed “due to an unexpected electrical issue.”

The town said it would keep residents advised of updates. The ice rink is typically open year-round.

Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.