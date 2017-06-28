IDA delays meeting, will revote on Barnum Island apartments

The Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency pushed its planned Thursday meeting back a day, but will not take any action Friday regarding tax breaks for the Green Acres Mall due to a court-ordered temporary restraining order — even though the project is listed on its meeting agenda, the agency’s lawyer said.

The IDA had planned to vote to terminate its agreements with the owner of the mall and commons, California-based Macerich, during a special meeting on Thursday. But Nassau Supreme Court Justice Timothy Driscoll on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order to prohibit the IDA from revoking tax breaks for the mall and an adjacent shopping center, the Green Acres Commons, while the two sides try to come to an agreement.

The IDA then canceled its Thursday meeting, moving it to Friday, though IDA attorney John Ryan said no action will be taken regarding the mall and commons. He said he did not know why the meeting was pushed back a day, or why Green Acres still was on the agenda.

The IDA will, however, on Friday revote on granting tax breaks to WaterView Land Development LLC to build 86 luxury apartments on the site of two former restaurants on Barnum Island. The IDA had approved that agreement on June 22 in a 3-1 vote, with one member recusing himself and one member absent. The seventh member of the IDA board resigned in May and has not been replaced by the Hempstead Town Board.

WaterView’s “financing lender” wants the board to approve the project in a four-vote majority before moving forward, Ryan said.

The member who was absent on June 22, Gerilyn Smith, is expected to attend Friday’s meeting, Ryan said.

“I think the vote was valid,” Ryan said. “Apparently the lender is not happy with that.”

WaterView’s attorney could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

The IDA’s Friday meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion at Hempstead Town Hall, 1 Washington St., Hempstead.