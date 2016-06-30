Ikea recall: Malm dresser fell onto son, Bellmore woman says

Jaime Sumersille of Bellmore said she watched in shock last month as her Ikea dresser toppled onto her 5-year-old son, Everett, hitting him on the head and knocking him against a wall.

“We were just lucky he wasn’t trapped underneath,” said Sumersille, adding that she was shaking this week after learning of the 29 million chests and dressers recalled by Ikea.

The furniture company announced Tuesday it is recalling products that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said could easily topple if not anchored to the wall. Six children have died when Ikea chests and dressers fell on top of them.

The recall applies to 8 million units in the company’s popular Malm line, the style involved in three deaths occurring from 2014 through 2016. It was also the model used by Sumersille.

Sumersille said that on May 7, her son pulled out a drawer to retrieve a pair of pants, causing the six-drawer Malm dresser to fall over. The unit hit the boy in the head, leaving a large bump, Sumersille said.

After attending to her son, Sumersille contacted Ikea, which she said picked up the two Malm dressers in her bedroom and offered her $388 in store credit.

“When I read that six children had been killed, I was shaking. I was thinking that that could have been us,” Sumersille said. “My son’s not a toddler like the children who were killed. He wasn’t messing around or climbing on top of the dresser, but it still fell over.”

Shirley Schmidt, of Coram, said the Ikea recall “brought back terrible memories.”

Schmidt’s 2-year-old granddaughter, Angelina, was killed 8 years ago by a television that tumbled off its stand and fell on top of her. The stand was not an Ikea product.

“If you’re a parent with one of those dressers, get them out of your house as soon as possible or make sure to use the anchor kit,” Schmidt said. “Kids that age are curious and it only takes a split second for something terrible to happen.”

Jeannie Kuhner, 33, of Deer Park, is the mother to a 1-year-old son and a 3-week-old daughter. She has four Malm dressers and said she plans to have them all returned for a refund.

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if, God forbid, something happened,” Kuhner said. “It’s just not worth taking the risk.”

If you think you own a recalled chest or dresser, you can visit this website to see the list of recalled models: http://www.ikea.com/ms/en_US/pdf/non_malm_CoD_list.pdf.

Any recalled unit that is not properly attached to the wall should not be used and immediately moved into an area where it can’t be reached by children. Customers can receive a refund or a free wall-anchoring repair kit.

To register for the recall, call Ikea at 866-856-4532 or visit www.ikea-usa.com/saferhomestogether.

Full refunds are available to customers with recalled chests and drawers manufactured between January 2002 and June 2016. Customers with older models will be eligible for a partial store credit.

Anchoring kits can also be ordered here: http://info.ikea-usa.com/SecureItKits. Customers can either install the kits themselves or contact Ikea to have it installed for free.