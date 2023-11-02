Il Vizio in Massapequa Park closed over code violations, including propane use and roaches

A Massapequa Park restaurant owner with what Nassau officials described as "an extensive history" of noncompliance was issued an appearance ticket for a propane usage violation Wednesday, his business ordered shut down until further notice. The Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office said that following a complaint of "an unknown odor" at Il Vizio Park on Merrick Road, a surprise inspection found a 20-pound propane tank was being used to fire a cooking appliance, and that the restaurant had what officials described in a statement as a roach infestation. In an email, Nassau Chief Deputy County Executive Arthur T. Walsh said the county was informed Il Vizio Park has a "Long history of past and present building violations and non payment of fines." The inspection was conducted by the fire marshal's office, as well as the Massapequa Fire Department and the Massapequa Park Building Department. Following the discoveries by inspectors the site was ordered closed due to lack of hot water and roach infestation, officials said. The owner of the restaurant, identified by officials as Luigi (Louis) Prudente, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Records show Prudente also runs another restaurant of the same name on Broadway in Massapequa. A recorded message for Il Vizio Park said it is "currently closed for summer holiday but remains open for private events." Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said in an email statement that after receiving an anonymous complaint, fire department inspectors went to the site, where "they observed that at least 4 appliances had modifications made so the appliances would run on LPG [propane]." Uttaro said that while fire marshals were inspecting the building they found the 20-pound propane tank connected to a cooking appliance and then, while inspecting the kitchen, found it "infested with roaches." During the inspections, officials said, Prudente arrived on site — and said that National Grid had "shut off the gas to the location at some point over the summer due to nonpayments." Prudente said the location had been closed since July, officials said, but interviews with neighboring tenants disclosed that the restaurant had been hosting "events," including a Halloween party. That was when the health department ordered the location closed, officials said. "In order to open again, he would need to be re-inspected by the Health Dept.," Uttaro said. Prudente was issued an appearance ticket for the propane being used indoors, as well as for fire alarm issues and more violations, such as grease hood and ducts that were mired with excessive grease, as well as an automatic extinguishing system overdue for service and illegal alteration of the cooking line. Officials also said an occupancy sign was not posted. Prudente was arrested by agents from the U.S. Marshals Service in February after officials said he and his businesses "repeatedly" failed to provide information to the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division as part of a compliance investigation that began in May 2021. The status of that case was not immediately clear on Thursday.

A Massapequa Park restaurant owner with what Nassau officials described as "an extensive history" of noncompliance was issued an appearance ticket for a propane usage violation Wednesday, his business ordered shut down until further notice.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office said that following a complaint of "an unknown odor" at Il Vizio Park on Merrick Road, a surprise inspection found a 20-pound propane tank was being used to fire a cooking appliance, and that the restaurant had what officials described in a statement as a roach infestation.

In an email, Nassau Chief Deputy County Executive Arthur T. Walsh said the county was informed Il Vizio Park has a "Long history of past and present building violations and non payment of fines."

The inspection was conducted by the fire marshal's office, as well as the Massapequa Fire Department and the Massapequa Park Building Department. Following the discoveries by inspectors the site was ordered closed due to lack of hot water and roach infestation, officials said.

The owner of the restaurant, identified by officials as Luigi (Louis) Prudente, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Records show Prudente also runs another restaurant of the same name on Broadway in Massapequa.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A recorded message for Il Vizio Park said it is "currently closed for summer holiday but remains open for private events."

Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said in an email statement that after receiving an anonymous complaint, fire department inspectors went to the site, where "they observed that at least 4 appliances had modifications made so the appliances would run on LPG [propane]."

Uttaro said that while fire marshals were inspecting the building they found the 20-pound propane tank connected to a cooking appliance and then, while inspecting the kitchen, found it "infested with roaches."

During the inspections, officials said, Prudente arrived on site — and said that National Grid had "shut off the gas to the location at some point over the summer due to nonpayments."

Prudente said the location had been closed since July, officials said, but interviews with neighboring tenants disclosed that the restaurant had been hosting "events," including a Halloween party. That was when the health department ordered the location closed, officials said.

"In order to open again, he would need to be re-inspected by the Health Dept.," Uttaro said.

Prudente was issued an appearance ticket for the propane being used indoors, as well as for fire alarm issues and more violations, such as grease hood and ducts that were mired with excessive grease, as well as an automatic extinguishing system overdue for service and illegal alteration of the cooking line.

Officials also said an occupancy sign was not posted.

Prudente was arrested by agents from the U.S. Marshals Service in February after officials said he and his businesses "repeatedly" failed to provide information to the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division as part of a compliance investigation that began in May 2021.

The status of that case was not immediately clear on Thursday.