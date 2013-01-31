Inwood man robbed in his driveway

An Inwood man was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning by a man and woman who had pulled over to ask him for directions, according to Nassau County police.

The 31-year-old man, walking down the driveway of his home on Lawrence Avenue, was approached at 12:45 a.m. by the couple in a white Land Rover.

The driver, described as about 6 feet and in his 40s, pulled out a silver handgun and told the man not to move, police said. The female passenger then went through the man's pockets and took an undetermined amount of cash from his wallet, police said.

The couple then drove south on Lawrence Avenue, police said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.