Police: Two Uniondale men charged in Baldwin shooting that left 2 injured

Two Uniondale men have been charged in an early morning shooting Saturday in Baldwin in which two people suffered what Nassau County police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call at 3:10 a.m. about a disturbance in front of 1961 Grand Ave. involving 10 to 15 people and shots being fired. When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old male with gunshot wounds in his shoulder, thigh and ankle, and a 28-year-old woman with a laceration on her ear from being struck with a handgun.

Iquan Drew, 27, of 1067 Harrison Ave., who police identified as the shooter, was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He was being held in the Nassau County jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash or bond bail.

Steven Smith, 30, of 1005 Harrison Ave., who authorities said drove Drew away from the scene, was charged with hindering prosecution. He was also being held in the Nassau County jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash or bond bail. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. No further details were immediately available.

CORRECTION: In a previous version of this story, the charge against suspect Steven Smith and the injury suffered by a 28-year-woman was inaccurately described due to incorrect information given by police.