LI widow of NYPD officer to march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Among the invitees to the famed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday is Long Islander Irene Herman, 51, of Seaford.

This will be the 15th year that she has attended the parade in honor of her husband, Jeff Herman, 32, a NYPD officer who died after being ambushed as he responded to a domestic dispute in Brooklyn. He was shot seven times on May 20, 1989, and died three days later.

In September, she and her family christened a NYPD patrol boat named in honor of her husband.

She could not be reached Wednesday, but Carolyn Stone, a spokeswoman for the family, said that Irene Herman and some family members would attend the event.

"They will also attend a morning breakfast at Bryant Park, from which they will have front row seats of the parade with other attendees of the NLEAFCF," she said, referring to the National Law Enforcement and Firefighters Children's Foundation, which was begun for first responders right after the 9/11 attacks.